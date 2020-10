From booking gas to high-security registration plates; New rules valid from November 1. Know more details

From November 1 onwards, the home delivery system of LPG cylinders will change as a one-time password will be required to authenticate at the time of delivery. Online booking for high-security registration plates will also resume from Sunday. The move which is already a pilot project in Jaipur will be implemented in 100 smart cities starting from November 1. Customers will get an OTP on their registered mobile number. Only after providing this to the delivery person, the cylinder will be delivered. This will help prevent theft.

Indane customers will have to use a new phone number 7718955555 to book LPG cylinders from November 1. At present, there are various numbers. Online booking for getting high- security registration plates (HSRP) and color-coded stickers affixed in vehicles will restart in Delhi from November 1. Transport officials said that each vehicle owner booking HSRP online will get a receipt so that even if there is any future drive-by the transport department to penalize violations, they are not punished even if there is a delay on the part of dealers or manufacturers.