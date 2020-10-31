‘Gold Ghari’: Sweet shop launches ‘gold sweet’ at a price of 9000

A sweet shop has launched ‘gold sweet’. The sweet named ‘Gold Ghari’ is made with adding gold.
A sweet shop in Surat in Gujarat has launched the sweet. The sweet was launched ahead of Chandi Padvo festival.
‘Ghari’ is a sweet dish from Surat. And ‘Gold Ghari’ is a different version of ghari. The ‘Gold Ghari’ is priced at Rs.9000 per kilo. The normal Ghari is priced at Rs.660 to 820 per kilo.
Also Read: Rare Assam tea sells for a record price of Rs.75,000 per kilo
“We have launched ‘gold ghari’ this year. It is healthy. Gold is considered a beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch. Demand is a little below expectation as market is sluggish. We hope it will get good response in the coming days”, said the shop owner Roshan.
Gujarat: Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari' -a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. Shop owner says, "It is available at Rs 9000/kg. Normal ghari is available at Rs 660-820 per kg" pic.twitter.com/7jkXVfCls2
— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020
Post Your Comments