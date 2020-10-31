‘Gold Ghari’: Sweet shop launches ‘gold sweet’ at a price of 9000

A sweet shop has launched ‘gold sweet’. The sweet named ‘Gold Ghari’ is made with adding gold.

A sweet shop in Surat in Gujarat has launched the sweet. The sweet was launched ahead of Chandi Padvo festival.

‘Ghari’ is a sweet dish from Surat. And ‘Gold Ghari’ is a different version of ghari. The ‘Gold Ghari’ is priced at Rs.9000 per kilo. The normal Ghari is priced at Rs.660 to 820 per kilo.

“We have launched ‘gold ghari’ this year. It is healthy. Gold is considered a beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch. Demand is a little below expectation as market is sluggish. We hope it will get good response in the coming days”, said the shop owner Roshan.