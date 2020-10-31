IPL 2020:- Sharjah Cricket Stadium witnessed an exciting game in which Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Royal Challengers Bangalore

A six from Jason Holder applies the finishing touches as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets. SRH lost their fourth wicket with Isuru Udana dismissing Kane Williamson. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a second wicket, getting Wriddhiman Saha out stumped. Manish Pandey top-edged Chahal for Sunrisers Hyderabad to lose their second wicket.

Saha and Pandey added a fine fifty-plus partnership for the second wicket after Sunrisers Hyderabad lost captain?David Warner to Washington?Sundar cheaply. SRH would be glad about their bowling performance having restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 120/7 after opting to bowl. Rashid Khan picked up his first wicket getting Josh Philippe out caught in the deep, soon after AB de Villiers fell to Shahbaz Nadeem. Earlier, RCB lost Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli cheaply. It was the seventh time in IPL that Sharma picked up Kohli’s wicket. Navdeep Saini was declared fit but Isuru Udana replaced Dale Steyn for RCB.