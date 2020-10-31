State government approves resuming interstate bus service

The state government has approved resuming the interstate bus services. The interstate bus services and the ISBTS will be open from November 1. The Delhi state government has approved this.

Kailash Gahlot, the state transport minister has confirmed that the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held on October 23 has approved the proposal.

“The minutes of the DDMA meeting held on October 23 were issued on Thursday and received by the transport department today (Friday). The department is now preparing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed in ISBTs and aboard inter-state buses. While the order will be issued by the transport department on Saturday, it is likely that resumption of interstate bus movement will be effective from November 1,” Gahlot said.

All three interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) in Delhi — in Anand Vihar, Kashmere Gate, and Sarai Kale Khan — will also reopen. The , interstate bus services were suspended in Delhi on March 21. At least 3,467 buses from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Chandigarh would ply through these ISBTs every day.