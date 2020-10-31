State government introduced bills to counter union government’s farm laws

The state government on Saturday introduced bills to counter the farm laws passed by the Union government. The Rajasthan state government has introduced 3 bills. The bills were submitted in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020; and the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 were introduced in the assembly by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in Rajasthan Shanti Dhariwal.

Earlier this month Punjab government has also passed a resolution against the farm laws and unanimously passed four bills to counter the Centre’s contentious legislations. Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said his state would follow Punjab in bypassing the “anti-farmer laws“.