Updated fuel prices for the month of November announced

The updated fuel prices for the month of November has announced. The fuel prices for the month of November has been announced in Qatar. The announcement was made by Qatar Petroleum.

As per the updated prices, super petrol and premium petrol and diesel will cost cost slightly less in November.

In November premium and super grade petrol will cost QR1.20 per litre and QR1.25 per litre respectively – a 5-dirham reduction from October. Diesel is priced QR1.10 per litre in November, 5 dirhams less than October.

The fuel prices had gone up by 5-10 dirhams in October and remained unchanged in September.