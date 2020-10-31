Vegetable vendor fined over Rs 42000 for 77 traffic violations

In a bizarre incident, a vegetable vendor has fined Rs.42,000 for traffic violations. The traffic police imposed this whopping amount as fine for 77 traffic violations.

The incident is reported from Bangalore in Karnataka. Arun Kumar who works as a vegetable vendor has got fines for not wearing helmet. This fine amount is more than the price of his second-hand scooter.

Also Read: 6 people killed as van carrying wedding party overturns

Arun Kumar was stopped by a traffic police on Friday for not wearing a helmet. But later he received a two-metre-long bill for Rs 42,500. The traffic police explained that he had violated traffic rules 77 times.