Wedding guests get charged for arriving in helicopter for a Grand entry…

Not a luxury car, not a horse drawn carriage, but a helicopter, that too without permission. ‘Arriving in style’, this family decided to fly in for a wedding in Andhra Pradesh, except not in an airplane like most normal people, but in a helicopter. Well they flew right into trouble, soon as they landed.

According to the civil aviation guidelines, for one to fly in a helicopter and land it, they need to have a permission from the district authorities. Which is only fair, considering we can’t just up and leave in a helicopter, without checking with people who know better and more about the air traffic and conditions for that day.

All the guests had was an No objection certificate from the headmaster of a government school, where the helicopter was subsequently landed. Not merely enough to allow a group of people the permission to fly, the guests, the headmaster and the owner of the helicopter have all been booked for the violation.

Nellore SP said “It happened two days back. They did not take the local district administration permission before landing. Ideally they should have taken the permission.” The family in question that was flying was the family of a former aviation official from Hyderabad, and perhaps that is why assumed it would be okay to fly in without checking for protocol.