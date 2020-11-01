“Congress has become ‘Pakistan’s spokesperson’ nowadays”; Nadda slamming Rahul Gandhi

Bihar: Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for Pulwama attack remarks, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda said that Congress has nowadays become “Pakistan’s spokesperson”. Nadda hit out at Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi’s statement “who benefitted the most from the (Pulwama) attack” made earlier this year. The BJP leader’s remarks came in the wake of admission by a Pakistan Minister that his country was responsible for the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Nadda also expressed confidence about NDA getting a two-thirds majority in Bihar assembly polls and said even if the BJP gets more seats, “Nitish Kumar will still be our leader”.

Nadda said people know RJD’s character is that of “jungle raj”.He further said that people remember Lalu Yadav’s “misgovernance” and Nitish Kumar’s “good governance” and they want development. “People want to come into the LED era under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar from the lantern era (election symbol of RJD). They want development in the state,” Nadda said. He termed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as “Yuvraj of jungle raj” and accused the party of having ruled the state by “suppressing people of Bihar”.

Nadda sought an apology from RJD for “having made people flee the state”. “RJD is the same party that was ruling by suppressing people of Bihar and people quite recognize this Yuvraj of jungle raj. Will they provide 10 lakh jobs? They made 20 lakh people to flee the state. They should first apologize,” Nadda told.