Covid-19 Updates: 354 recoveries reported in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 179 new coronavirus cases along with 354 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 51 among expatriate workers, 118 contacts of active cases, and 10 travel related.

Out of 8117 COVID-19 tests carried out on 31 October 2020, 179 new cases have been detected among 51 expatriate workers, 118 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 10 are travel related. There were 354 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 78719 pic.twitter.com/mRFvPIKZQa — ????? ????? | ????? ??????? ?? (@MOH_Bahrain) October 31, 2020

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 81645 . The total recoveries stand at 78,719 . The death toll stands at 321. The recovery rate has reached at 96.4% and fatality rate stands at 0.4%.

There are currently 21 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 68 cases receiving treatment. 2,584 cases are stable out of a total of 2,605 active cases.

8117 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in Bahrain in the last 24 hours.