DRI seizes 12 kilo smuggled gold worth 6.22 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 12 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs.6.22 crore. The gold was seized in a couple of non-related operations at two ends of West Bengal. The DRI had also arrested 5 person related with the incidents.

The DRI has carried out raids at Kolkata and Siliguri and seized 6.882 kg and 4.980 kg of smuggled gold from Kolkata and Siliguri respectively. The raids were carried out after getting specific inputs.

Also Read: Sweet shop launches ‘gold sweet’ at a price of 9000

In the first case, the DRI officials stopped a car on Bangur Avenue and recovered 42 gold biscuits weighing 6.882 kg and worth Rs 3.62 crore from it. The passengers in the car were smuggling gold from Bangladesh.

In the second operation, the DRI intercepted a car near Darjeeling in Siliguri and found inside it 30 gold biscuits weighing 4.980 kg and valued at Rs 2.60 crore, which were smuggled from Myanmar. Two persons who were in the vehicle were from Manipur and they were arrested.