Operational chief of the ‘Hizbul Mujahideen’ killed by security forces in an encounter

Kashmir: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s Kashmir chief, Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider in an encounter in the Rangreth area of Srinagar district. The I G Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed the development. “One militant commander Saifullah killed, one suspected arrest in Rawalpora encounter,” Kumar said. He also said that the gunfight is over. However, the search is still on. Saifullah was also the last surviving militant from the Burhan Wani group. The 31-year-old was appointed as the new chief after Riyaz Naikoo was killed. He was listed as an A++ category terrorist by the security forces and was the most wanted in J&K. The encounter was held by a joint team of security force teams of Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF.

Earlier, they had launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area and contact established with militants. As per inputs, one of two terrorists are trapped in the area. Meanwhile, Pakistan forces yet again violated the ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday (November 1) morning. The Pakistani troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars at 7:30 AM along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan’s ceasefire violation and unprovoked shelling.