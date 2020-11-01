Police arrest civil defence employee for spying for Pakistan

The police has arrested a civil defence employee for spying for Pakistan. The Rajasthan police has arrested a civil defence employee at a Military Engineering Services (MES) posted in Rajasthan’s Niwaru on Saturday. The police arrested him after getting specific inputs from Military Intelligence (MI) that he is spying for Pakistani agency ISI.

Police has arrested Ramniwas Gaura, a civil Motor Driver working with MES from jaipur. He had been passing military information to his handlers in Pakistan. He was in contact with one Pakistan Intelligence Operator (PIO) namely Ekta @ Jasmeet Kour through Facebook and Whatsapp from last 2 years.

He had shared the information about units and formation at Niwaru and Jaipur. He also passed information about various offices, posted personal at Niwaru and Jaipur.

He confessed to the police that, he had received a friend request from the PIO’s Facebook Profile, “Ekta” in the month of February/ March 2020 and he accepted it . Later they started texting, making audio and video calls. The PIO claimed that she is working with Principal Controller of Defence Account (PCDA) in Shimla. She used an Indian WhatsApp number to contact Gaura.

Later, Ekta started asking Ramniwas information of military nature which he readily shared and agreed to help monetarily. Ramniwas shared his account details with Ekta in March 2020. He started giving information to her in exchange for money.