Police arrest ISI agent: Third arrest in October

Police has arrested an agent working for the Inter Service Intelligence (ISI), the Pakistan spy agency. The police after getting inputs about him from Military Intelligence has arrested a man working with the Military Engineering Services in Jaipur.

This is the third arrest made in October in Rajasthan. Earlier in this month two Pakistanis were arrested in Rajasthan.

Earlier this month a man spying for Pakistan had been arrested in Barmer.

Earlier this month, an employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), identified as Deepak Shirsat, was arrested on alleged charges of spying for Pakistan. He was supplying confidential and sensitive information about Indian fighter aircraft and the HAL’s manufacturing facilities in Nashik.