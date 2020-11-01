Railway to announces more local trains: Check route and schedule

The Indian Railway has announced more local trains. The Western and Central Railway has announced more special suburban trains. A total of 610 additional suburban trains will be operated. At present there are 1410 services.

Central Railway will run additional 314 suburban services to the existing 706, making the total 1020 services. Western railway will run additional 296 suburban services with the existing 704, making the total 1000 services.

? Railways to run 610 more daily Special Suburban Services in Mumbai from 1st November, taking the total number of services to 2020. This will help maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding & enhance passenger convenience. pic.twitter.com/Dd5LIL1taw — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 31, 2020

Out of the total 296 increased services, 65 services increased in Andheri – Virar sector, 43 services increased in Virar – Borivali sector, 42 services increased in Churchgate – Goregaon sector, 42 services increased in Borivali – Churchgate sector, 38 services increased in Dadar – Virar sector, 38 services increased in Churchgate – Bhayandar sector, 20 services increased in Churchgate – Andheri sector, 17 services increased in Vasai Road – Churchgate sector, 15 services increased in Bandra – Virar sector, 11 services increased in Andheri – Bhayandar sector, 8 services each increased in Andheri – Vasai Road & Churchgate – Bandra sectors, 6 services each increased in Andheri – Nalasopara & Vasai Road – Borivali sectors, 5 services each increased in Borivali – Bhayandar, Churchgate – Malad, Churchgate – Mumbai Central & Dahanu Road – Churchgate sectors, 4 services increased in Bandra – Nalasopara sector, 3 services each increased in Borivali – Nalasopara, Dadar – Bhayandar, Dadar – Borivali & Dahanu Road – Dadar sectors, 2 services each increased in Bandra – Bhayandar & Dahanu Road – Andheri sector and 1 service each have been increased in Mahalaxmi – Virar, Palghar – Virar, Bandra – Vasai Road & Andheri – Borivali sectors.