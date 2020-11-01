Road and Transport Authority makes important announcement

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has made an important announcement. The RTA in Dubai has announced that it has resumed the bus service to Dubai Miracle Garden from November 1. The buses will operate from Mall of Emirates Metro Stations, taking Route 105.

“Plan your trip well and depart from Sunday to Thursday from 2pm to 8pm, and on Friday and Saturday from 12pm until 10pm,” RTA tweeted.

Dubai Miracle Garden returned for its 9th season on Sunday, November 1. Dubai Miracle Garden will be open daily from 9am until 9pm during weekdays and from 9am until 11pm on weekends (Friday and Saturday) and public holidays. Admission tickets are priced at Dh55 for adults (over 12 years old) and Dh40 for children aged 12 and below. Children below the age of three and people of determination can access the park for free.