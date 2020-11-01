Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit state for two days

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the state for two days in November. The senior BJP leader will be in West Bengal on November 5 and 6. Amit Shah’s decision to visit the state came just after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met him in Delhi.

Amit Shah will meet the local BJP leaders in the state. The first meeting will be in Bankura on November 5, the second meeting will be in Kolkata on November 6.

Amit Shah is visiting the state to boost the BJP’s campaign work aimed at the next assembly election that to be held next year. Meanwhile, the visit of BJP national president JP Nadda has been cancelled. This was announced by West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu .He said that he scheduled visit of BJP national president JP Nadda from November 6 stood cancelled.

This will be Amit Shah’s first visit to West Bengal after the coronavirus-induced Lockdown. Shah had last visited West Bengal on March 1.