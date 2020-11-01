Vatican urges world to unite against threat of Islamic extremism

ROME: Cardinal Robert Sarah, head of the Vatican’s Church, has issued a strong warning against Islamic terrorism in the wake of the terrorist attack on a church in the French city of Nice. He called for an end to the threat of Islamic extremism. Cardinal Sarah tweeted that Islamic extremism is a terrorist religion that must be fought with strength and determination.‘Islamism is a satanic religious fanaticism that must be fought with force and determination. They will not end their war. Unfortunately, we Africans know this very well. Cruelty is always an enemy of peace. Western countries, now France, need to understand this. Let’s pray ‘, Cardinal Sarah tweeted.