“What happened to double yuvraj in UP will repeat in Bihar”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked his political opponents in Bihar. While addressing an election rally in Bihar the Prime Minister said that what happened to ‘double yuvraj’ in Uttar Pradesh will repeat in Bihar. He had attacked Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh yadav.

“Three or four years ago, even in the Uttar Pradesh elections, double princes were shaking hands with the people from atop buses. They were made to return home by the people of Uttar Pradesh”, Modi said referring to the alliance between Congress and Samajwadi party.

“On the other side there are double-double crowns. One of them is also the crown prince of Jungle Raj”, Modi said without naming Rahul and Tejashwi.

“The double-engined NDA government is committed to the development of Bihar. So the double crown princes are fighting to save their thrones,” added PM.