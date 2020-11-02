DH Latest NewsUttar PradeshLatest News

6 killed, 10 injured in road accident

Nov 2, 2020, 11:58 am IST

In a tragic incident, at least 6 people were killed and 10 injured in  road accident. The accident took place at Shivdaha Mod in Payagpur in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night . As per reports, a van was hit by another vehicle.

Also Read: Woman dead, 2 injured as crane collides with metro pillar 

The van was carrying 16 passengers who were  were returning to their home   after visiting the Kichhauchha dargah.  Those injured in the accident were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier on Friday, 1 person had lost his life and 14 others were injured in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway .

Tags
Nov 2, 2020, 11:58 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button