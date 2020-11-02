6 killed, 10 injured in road accident

In a tragic incident, at least 6 people were killed and 10 injured in road accident. The accident took place at Shivdaha Mod in Payagpur in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night . As per reports, a van was hit by another vehicle.

The van was carrying 16 passengers who were were returning to their home after visiting the Kichhauchha dargah. Those injured in the accident were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier on Friday, 1 person had lost his life and 14 others were injured in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway .