Another Al-Qaeda conspirator, who was working as a teacher in a madrassa arrested

KOLKATA: National Investigation Agency arrested an Al-Qaeda conspirator from West Bengal yesterday, November 1. Abdul Momin Mondal was arrested by the NIA from the Murshidabad district in West Bengal in the anti-national activities case filed against him. A group of Jihadi terrorists consisting of more than 10 members inspired by the banned terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, were planning to carry out terror attacks in different parts of the country including West Bengal, Delhi, and Kerala. Abdul Momin Mondal was working as a teacher in Raipur Darur Huda Islamia Madrassa in Murshidabad District, West Bengal, and was found to be involved in a series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of the Al-Qaeda module.

Mondal was also making new recruitments for the group and raising funds to carry out terror attacks in the country. The residence of the accused was searched by the NIA from where digital devices were recovered. According to the NIA, 11 people have been so far arrested in the case. Accused Abdul Momin Mondal was produced before the District Court, Murshidabad, West Bengal today, and a transit remand was sought for transporting him to New Delhi. The court granted the request.