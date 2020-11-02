China continues provoking India; trying to build a rail section across the Indian border

China is all set to begin the construction of the strategic Sichuan-Tibet rail track between Ya’an in southwest Sichuan province and Linzhi in Tibet, close to the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh, the official media reported. China railway announced on Saturday the bidding results for the construction of two tunnels and one bridge, as well as the power supply project for the Ya’an-Linzhi section of the Sichuan-Tibet track, indicating that construction of the project is about to begin It is the second such project in Tibet after the Qinghai-Tibet railway. It will go through the southeast of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, one of the world’s most geologically active areas, a report by the state-run China News reported.

The Sichuan-Tibet section starts from Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, and travels through Ya’an and enters Tibet via Qamdo, shortening the journey from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 13 hours, the report said. Linzhi, which is also known as Nyingchi, is located close to the Arunachal Pradesh border. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.