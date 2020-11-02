Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

The price of precious metal gold has slipped down again. The price of yellow metal has fall for the third time in the last four days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were down 0.04% to Rs.50,677 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose 1% to Rs. 61,510 per kg.

In the international market the price of spot gold has rose by 0.2% to reach at $1,882.00 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 1.2% to $23.92 per ounce and palladium gained 1.7% to $2,250.19, while platinum fell 0.4% to $845.26.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has rised by Rs. 25 per gram and reached at Rs.4710. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs.37680 up by Rs.200 per 8 gram.