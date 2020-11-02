Covid-19 Updates: Law secretary dies of Covid-19

Sandip Kumar Ray Chaudhuri, the law secretary in West Bengal has passed away. The senior bureaucrat had died of Covid-19 infection. he was aged 56.

Chaudhuri along with his wife and daughter were admitted to a private hospital on October 3 after they tested positive for coronavirus infection.

His wife and daughter were tested negative for the infection and were discharged from the hospital. But Chaudhuri was in the ICU for 24 days as he had tested positive for COVID-19 thrice.

“He tested negative this Tuesday and was shifted to a non-COVID ICU. He was having breathing issues and his oxygen saturation kept fluctuating. His condition deteriorated on Friday night and this morning he suffered a massive cardiac arrest following which he passed away,” a doctor informed.