FIR lodged against the poet for his justification of terrorist attack

An FIR has been filed against Urdu poet Munawwar Rana in Hazratganj Kotwali, Lucknow. He had recently made a controversial statement supporting the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty by an Islamic terrorist. An FIR against the poet has been registered under Section 153-A, 295-A, 298, 505(1)(b), 505(2) of IPC and Section 66 and 67 of IT Act 2008. It was registered at the Hazratganj Police Station, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The complainant has mentioned that he noticed a video of Rana on social media where he was seen supporting terrorist attacks in France and claimed he would do the same if someone had similarly provoked him.

FIR has been filed after the controversial poet refused to apologise over his shameful remarks and asserted that his statements were ‘harmless’. Munawwar Rana supported the terrorist attack in France. He said the cartoon of Prophet Mohammad hurt the youth, so he killed the teacher who displayed it in his classroom. He further added that if someone makes an offensive caricature of his father or my mother, he will kill him too. Rana further went ahead to justify the barbaric murders by claiming that in India, “honour killings” have been happening since long and if they are ‘allowed’ how can the beheadings be wrong. In his attempt to defend the terrorist act, he had tried to lie that in India, murders are ‘allowed’. India has never sanctioned murder, be it the so-called ‘honour killings’ or any other violent act. The poet was blatantly and shamelessly lying to cover up his defence of the Islamic terrorists who had now killed multiple people in France over the so-called ‘blasphemous’ cartoons. Four killed in France over the cartoon row