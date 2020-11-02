‘First Malayali minister in New Zealand’: Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand government

A Malayali women has created a new history by becoming a minister in the cabinet of Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand. Priyanca Radhakrishnan, a native of Paravoor in Ernakulam Kerala has become the ‘first Indian minister’ in New Zealand. She is a MP of Labour party in New Zealand.

She is the daughter of Raman Radhakrishnan and Usha of Paravoor Madavanaparambu. She was raised in Singapore and later went to New Zealand for her studies. She reached New Zealand after doing her post-graduation in developmental studies from Wellington University. She was a Labour party activist for the last 14 years.

The second time MP Priyanca has been appointed as Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities, Minister for Youth, Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment.

In the last term Radhakrishnan was Private Secretary to the then Minister for Ethnic Communities Jenny Salesa.

She is married to Richardson of Christ Church.