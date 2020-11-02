Forex Market: Indian rupee depreciates against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee had slipped against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the negative opening of Indian share market and strengthening of US dollar in the global market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.40 down 30 paise over its last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled at 74.10 against the US dollar down by 23 paise. The forex market was closed on Friday on account of Id-E-Milad. UAE dirham is at 20.27 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13% to 94.15.