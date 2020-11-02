Governor says people are paying price for state government’s confrontation with union government

Governor has said that people in the state are “paying price for an avoidable confrontation” with the union government by the state government. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said this.

“The pandemic has exposed the state of the health infrastructure in West Bengal. It could have been good if the state had adopted the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre…Unfortunately, people of the state are paying price for lack of far-sightedness and an avoidable confrontation,” said Governor.

The West Bengal Governor also said that under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Centre had deposited Rs 12,000 directly into the bank account of every farmer of the country, except West Bengal. A total of Rs 92,000 crore has been distributed by the Centre under the programme but the farmers of the state have been deprived of such benefit due to the inaction by the state government.

“After 21 months (from the inception of the scheme), she has written a letter to the Centre asking it to send the money to the state government for distribution among the farmers. Why the state government wants to act as an intermediary. The money is going directly to the farmers. It is not a good culture. This is a result of wrong policy, inaction and confrontation with the Centre”, said Governor.