GST revenue crosses 1 lakh crore for first time since February

The revenue from Goods and Service Tax (GST) has crossed Rs.1 lakh crore. This is for the first time that the GST collection has crossing Rs. 1 lakh crore.

The GST revenue collections for the October month were Rs 1,05,155 crore. This is 10% higher than October 2019.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October, 2020 is Rs 1,05,155 crore of which CGST is Rs 19,193 crore, SGST is Rs 25,411 crore, IGST is Rs 52,540 crore (including Rs 23,375 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,011 crore (including Rs 932 crore collected on import of goods).

Also Read: India’s foreign exchange reserves touches to lifetime high

The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of October up to 31 October, 2020 is 80 lakh.

The government has settled Rs 25,091 crore to CGST and Rs 19,427 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of October, 2020 is Rs 44,285 crore for CGST and Rs 44,839 crore for the SGST.