Gulf country bans electric scooters on public roads

A gulf country has imposed a ban on electric scooters. Kuwait has imposed the ban. The use of electric scooters on public roads were banned in Kuwait by the Interior Ministry.

The decision was taken after considering the increasing complaints about the use of electric scooters on public roads and footpaths.

People of different ages have recently developed the habit of going outdoors in residential areas in the evening riding electric scooters in Kuwait as the climate in the country has become moderate. Some riders use them to go to local cooperative societies or public gardens. And this lead to the complaints by many as these scooters make disturbance in public roads.