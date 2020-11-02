Here’s how to enable or disable disappearing messages in WhatsApp…

WhatsApp disappearing messages are going to roll out to users soon, judging by a newly published FAQ page. The new feature, which was initially spotted in October last year, will let users make their messages disappear from chats after seven days. WhatsApp will bring disappearing messages to both individual chats and group conversations. However, the feature won’t work for forwarded messages. WhatsApp will also not prevent users from copying and saving the content from the disappearing messages. WhatsApp has noted that the new feature won’t affect messages you previously sent or received on the instant messaging app. Also, in case a user doesn’t open WhatsApp within the seven-day period, the preview of the disappearing message may also still be displayed in notifications until the app is opened. However, the message won’t be available in the chat.

Although WhatsApp is aiming to add self-destruction with the disappearing messages feature, it will still make a disappearing message appear in the case of forwarded chats. “If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat,” the company said on the FAQ page. WhatsApp also mentioned that disappearing messages will be a part of its backups. However, those messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.

How to enable or disable disappearing messages in WhatsApp