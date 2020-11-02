Kerala minister paved the way for political furore by praising China

New Delhi: Kerala minister’s statement praising China for tackling the coronavirus situation in its country in an “efficient manner” has evoked a political furore. Kerala power minister MM Mani drew a fierce backlash from the opposition for heaping praises on China over its handling of the coronavirus situation in its country. Speaking at a function in Munnar in Idukki district on Sunday, the CPI leader said, “China was able to contain COVID-19 in a beautiful way. They were able to contain COVID-19 in an efficient manner and limit it. But there is no use telling about all this here.”

He went on to say that the number one mentally unstable person among world leaders is US President Donald Trump and the second one is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “More COVID-19 deaths happened in the richest country, the US. In my opinion, the number one mentally unstable person among world leaders is US President Donald Trump. The second one is our Prime Minister. I will not say more than that. I wish the US president gets defeated in the polls,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. The Kerala minister’s remark invited sharp reactions from the Congress and BJP who sought an apology from him. Slamming Mani, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, “China is responsible for COVID-19 and, under the present circumstances, I don’t think any Indian should praise China.” BJP’s ally in Bihar Janata Dal (United) also hit out at Mani and said that he should use his words wisely. “We disagree with the statement made by MM Mani. He is a senior leader, and he must keep himself away from making these kinds of comments, said JD(U) leader KC Tyagi. The highly-contagious disease that has thrown the entire world out of gear is believed to be originated from a wet-food market in China’s Wuhan where it was first reported but there is no evidence of the same. However, several health experts are of the view that the virus is “man-made” in a laboratory in Wuhan, located close to the sea-food market.