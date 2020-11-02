Low-intensity earthquake strikes

A low intensity earthquake has jolted Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale has hit Hanely in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday at 6.54 am. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), has informed this. As per NCS, the tremors were felt 51 km northwest of Hanley. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier on October 6, a moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale occurred n Jammu and Kashmir.

Light intensity temblors have been occurring intermittently in Jammu and Kashmir during the last one month with epicentres in the Ladakh-Tibet region.

Seismologically, J&K is situated in an earthquake-prone region where temblors have wrought devastation in the past.