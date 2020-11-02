Security guard shot at in Jaipur

A security guard was shot at Pratap Nagar in Jaipur. Murali Gurjar working as a security guard at a private firm was shot and he was taken to hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The police had identified the accused. The accused Raju Pandit had attacked the victim due to personal enmity.

“It appears that duo were having a dispute for a while now and it intensified on Sunday though initial investigation suggests that the accused had not intended to shoot the victim but pulled the trigger accidentally. We are investigating the case and will arrest the accused soon”, said a police officer. Police had registered a case and investigation is on.