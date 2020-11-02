State government issued new unlock guidelines: Check details

The state government has issued new unlock guidelines. The Rajasthan state government has issued the new unlock guidelines. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced this.

As per the new announcement, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks, and similar places will remain closed till November 30. Also the state government has banned large meetings and events.

The schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular classes till 16 November.

1,754 new coronavirus and 10 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. Thus the death toll ha reached at , 1,917. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 1,98,747. At present there are 15,255 active cases in the state while 1,81,575 patients have been recovered.