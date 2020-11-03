Called ‘Aunt’; Woman grabbed and beat a girl while Karva Chauth shopping in a market. [Watch]

A woman who went shopping for Karva Chauth in UP grabbed and beat a girl. It is being told that the girl had called the woman aunt, after which she broke into flames and beaten the girl heavily on her hair in the middle of the market. The police presence in the market somehow separated the two. Nowadays there is a lot of initiative regarding the purchase of Karva Chauth. A large number of police officers are stationed in Babuganj market after a few days of fighting.

Several women were standing at a shop late Monday to shop. Then a girl called a woman aunt. She got angry at hearing this. She went on a rampage, leaving shopping. The girl was beaten up by holding her hair. There was a stampede after the fight. Seeing the assault, the women police and other policemen arrived and separated them. When asked to separate the two women, it was found that the woman had called a woman an aunt. In the video, a group of women is seen hitting the girl wearing a blue jacket and a white scarf on her face. A few seconds later, one of the women manages to pull the scarf off the girl’s face, following which the other women grab the girl by her head and started landing slaps on her. As a woman wearing a brown top continues to hit the girl, a female cop intervenes and breaks the scuffle.