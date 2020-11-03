Commodity Market: Gold prices rises

In the Commodity Market, the price of gold has surged. In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were down 0.22% to Rs. 50,953 per 10 gram while silver edged lower to Rs. 61,942 per kg. Both gold and silver had risen in the previous session.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.37,800 up by Rs. 120. One gram gold is reached at Rs.4725 up by Rs.15.

In the international market the price of spot gold is at $1,892.51 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to $23.97 an ounce while platinum dropped 0.3% to $856.04 and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,216.45.