Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude strikes

A light intensity earthquake has hit. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed this. The earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale has hit Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya in India and neighbouring Bangladesh in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The quake was felt by people in Shillong, Mairang in Manipur and Guwahati and its outskirts areas. The tremor lasted for about 30 seconds. There is no immediate reports of causality or damage to property was reported.

The tremors of the earthquake was reported at 1.30 am on Tuesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was at Nongstoin in Meghalaya which lies 81 kilometers from Guwahati. The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km on latitude 26.69 North and longitude 91.15 degree East.