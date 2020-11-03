Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar. As per market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market, weakening of US dollar and sustained foreign fund inflows had supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened strong at 74.34 and strengthened further to 74.28,registering a gain of 14 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the Indian rupee settled trading at a 74.42 against the US dollar. The UAE dirham is at 20.25 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14% to 94.01.

Foreign institutional were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 740.61 crore .