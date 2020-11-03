Former Chief Minister hospitalised, put on ventilator support

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister has again hospitalised as the health condition worsened. . Tarun Gogoi, the former Chief Minister of Assam has been hospitalised again. Tarun Gogoi has been put on ventilator support as his condition is critical.

Tarun Gogoi aged 86 was earlier in August 25 was admitted in a hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19. Later on October 25, he was discharged after testing negative for coronavirus infection. But he has again admitted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he complained of restlessness.

Also Read: Football legend Diego Maradona hospitalized

“A team of doctors is monitoring his health. His ammonia level is slightly high. We have put him on non- invasive ventilator support and his oxygen saturation level is normal now. His health condition is serious but is taken care of. The situation does not demand as of now to shift him outside Assam”, informed a doctor.