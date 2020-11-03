Germany to send warship to Indian Ocean

European country, Germany has announced that it will send its warship to Indian Ocean. The announcement was made by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the defence minister of Germany.

German minister has announced that it will send its warship to Indian Ocean on next year to patrolling. The move is aimed at managing China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

” We believe that Germany needs to mark its position in the region. We hope to be able to deploy next year. We will be spending more on defence in 2021 than in 2020 despite the fact that [the Covid-19 pandemic] has hit our budgets. Now the key is to translate this into real muscle”, said the German defence minister.