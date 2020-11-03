Government announces penalties on selling, using firecrackers during the festive season

The Rajasthan government announced a ban on the sale of firecrackers during the festive season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It also declared that schools and colleges would remain closed till November 16. The state government said the decision to ban the sale of firecrackers had been taken in view of protecting the health of the corona-infected patients, as well as keeping in view the health of the common people, who might feel uneasy with the smoke emanating from firecrackers. A ban on the temporary license for firecrackers sale has also been announced.

“In order to protect the health of COVID-19 infected patients and general public due to poisonous smoke emanating from firecrackers, strict action has been taken to prohibit the sale of firecrackers in the state and restrict the movement of vehicles without fitness certificate,” Gehlot tweeted. The Chief Minister while reviewing the coronavirus situation on Sunday said protecting the lives of people was of paramount importance for the government in these challenging times. “Fireworks should also be stopped at weddings and other ceremonies,” he said, adding that strict action should be taken on vehicles plying on the streets without a fitness certificate. During the discussion on the ‘Unlock-6’ guidelines, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar said the educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centers would remain closed till November 16.