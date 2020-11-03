Gulf country announces new visa rules

A gulf country has announced new visa rules. Oman has introduced the new visa rules. As per the new rules citizens from 100 countries will allowed to visit Oman without visa.

The name of the countries that would be exempted from visa has not yet released. The list of the countries will be released soon. Currently, citizens of all GCC states – UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait – do not need visa to visit Oman.

Oman has announced this new rule to boost flow of tourists and to attract investment in travel and tourism sector.