Indian Businessman stabbed to death outside his flat in the USA

Georgia: A Hyderabad Bussinesman who was living in the United States was allegedly stabbed to death. The man was allegedly murdered by four men after he returned from work. The man had been living in Georgia for over 10 years. The deceased was identified as Mohd Arif Mohiuddin. Mohiuddin ran a grocery store in partnership with a man of Spanish origin. Allegedly, the two partners were having a financial dispute.

The police have not identified any of the assailants but the family of the deceased has alleged that one of the accused is an employee of the grocery store. The family also alleged that one of the accused was a woman. Arif called his family to tell them that he was running a grocery store in partnership with a Spanish man. Arif had also told his family that the two were having a dispute over finances. Arif’s wife Mehnaz Fatima said that he sounded disturbed when she called him on Sunday. During the phone call, Arif said that he would call Fatima back and when he did not do the same, she started worrying. In a state of panic, Fatima called Arif’s friends in the US and asked them to reach his flat. The friends who reached the spot confirmed that he had been killed.