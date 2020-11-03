Just WOW! Backflip inside a moving train perfectly fits in the ‘wow category’ video

A boy acing a backflip inside a train perfectly fits that category of Wow content. Shared on Instagram, the video has grabbed the attention of netizens. The video, performed by Instagram user Arif, was shared from his personal profile. The clip shows Arif attempting a backflip inside a moving train successfully. Posted on November 1, the clip has garnered over 22,900 likes and many appreciative comments from netizens.

People were surprised at the boy’s talent and dropped fire emojis to show their liking for the video. “Amazing talent!” wrote an Instagram user. “Doing a backflip in a moving train is literally very difficult coz of inertia. But he is wow!” commented another. “Speechless,” said a third.