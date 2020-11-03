“Kerala University Teachers Fraud Exposed” ; The Degree Of Around 20 Teachers Questionnable !!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Teachers’ gang cheating in engineering college under Kerala University. The university was deceived by teaching in the same period, earning a salary, and pursuing M.Tech studies from colleges in Tamil Nadu.

University College of Engineering under the direct control of the University of Kerala. The common teaching qualification is for regular M.Tech and B.Tech.The college has forty-five teachers on a contract basis. Most of them entered when BTech was the basic qualification. With the introduction of M.Tech compulsory for contract teachers, 21 students have secured admission in engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. These RTI documents are evidence of teaching, studying, and writing exams at the same time.

Complaints aroused about the teaching and studying of seven teachers in the IT department, eight teachers in computer science, four teachers in electronics and communication, one teacher teaching civil department respectively. Regular M.Tech studies are not possible even after checking the records of the salaries of all these 20 teachers. It then took action against the eight teachers who initially complained. However, the university bought a stay in 2017. Despite being convinced of the fraud, the university refused to remove the stay and pursue legal action for three years.

The university also closed the opportunity for qualified teachers while teaching teachers who were found to have committed irregularities. The teachers claim that they studied during the holidays but got the certificate of regular study. The university has so far paid more than Rs 3 crore to contract teachers in the shadow of the controversy.