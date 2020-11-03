KSRTC announces a huge change in ticket rates

Thiruvananthapuram: The ticket price has been reduced to attract more passengers and increase the number of passengers. KSRTC’s new decision comes after all services were resumed almost as before. KSRTC offers a 25% discount on ticket prices on superfast services The concessions will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The exemption will be implemented on a trial basis on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. But if Tuesday is a holiday, there will be no exemption on Wednesday. If Wednesday is a public holiday, there will be no facilities on Thursday. KSRTC will be offering discounts on all non-holiday Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays until further notice.