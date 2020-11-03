Light intensity earthquake hits

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed that a light intensity earthquake has hit India. The earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale has hit Mizoram on Monday. The tremors of the earthquake were felt 46 km south-southeast of Thenzawl at 10:39 pm on Monday.

The depth of the light-intensity quake was 10 km. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Also Read: Low-intensity earthquake strikes

As per geologists, earthquakes will keep on occurring in Mizoram, mostly in Champai district. It is because the area is caught between two geological faults. These are the Churachandpur Mao Fault and the Mat Fault