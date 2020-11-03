“Protect Anushka Sharma at any cost”; Fans form a “protective circle” around Anushka after RCB loses the last match

Royal Challengers Banglore on Monday lost the match against Delhi Capitals. Post this, Anushka Sharma’s loyal fans formed a “protective circle” online for the actress. Pictures of Anushka cheering for husband and RCB Captian Virat Kohli went viral. The actress is currently in the UAE where the ongoing Indian Premier League matches are being played. The pictures show pregnant Anushka being a vision in white. Her fans were noticed being protective of her since the actress is unnecessarily dragged into controversies regarding Virat’s performance in the past.

protect anushka sharma at any cost ? pic.twitter.com/S93XP3ll8s — kiara (@aliaaakapoor) November 2, 2020

As RCB lost the match, a Twitter user wrote: “NO NEGATIVITY AROUND HER TODAY PLEASE NO MATTER WHAT.” “Protect Anushka Sharma at any cost,” wrote another. Earlier, Anushka had taken a firm stand against former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks against her. Anushka called the comments ‘distasteful’ and wrote in a social media post, “That, Mr. Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us?”

People, we are gathered here today to witness Pregnant Anushka Sharma’s beauty who is 10x prettier than ever before. pic.twitter.com/IXuBwsGJnj — Vars ? a. (@_heavenlyInsane) November 2, 2020

Anushka Sharma cheering for RCB and Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/Ngms0qqkir — Virat Kohli FanTeam (@ViratFanTeam) November 2, 2020