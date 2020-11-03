Railway announces 753 more local trains

The Indian Railway has announced that it will operate 753 more local trains. The local trains will be operated in Mumbai to prevent rush in the local rail network in the city. Thus the total number of local trains operated in Mumbai has rised to 2,773.

Central Railway has now added 552 more services on its routes, while the Western Railway has added 201 services. With this, the special suburban services on the CR routes have increased to 1,572 from the earlier 1,020, while the WR services have gone up to 1,201 from 1,000.

The Railway informed that thus 88% suburban rail services were resumed in the city. Before the Covid-19 pandemic around 3141 suburban services were operated in Mumbai. During normal times before the lockdown, the Central Railway (CR) used to operate 1,772 services, while the Western Railway (WR) ran 1,367 .